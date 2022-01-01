Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or ENVY 15 (2021) – what's better?

Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and ENVY 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
ENVY 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16
400 nits
ENVY 15 (2021)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16
6.42 TFLOPS
ENVY 15 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

