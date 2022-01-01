You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i7 11390H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm

14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness Spectre x360 16 400 nits ENVY 15 (2021) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 135 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Spectre x360 16 6.42 TFLOPS ENVY 15 (2021) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 - HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.