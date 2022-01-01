HP Spectre x360 16 vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.8 vs 136.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|36 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1405:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|70%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|69%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|277 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +47%
1584
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +6%
5076
4785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 16 +40%
1591
1135
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6305
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +10%
6922
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
