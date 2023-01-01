Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2023 AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (141.5 vs 152 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~68.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.9 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Purple Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 47.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 60% - Max. brightness Victus 15 (2023 AMD) +20% 300 nits G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 70 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 200 W 240 / 330 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 640 grams 880 / 1340 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6500M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Victus 15 (2023 AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS G15 5530 (2023) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - ~79.6 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.