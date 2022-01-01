Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

55 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (141.5 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 57.5 against 52.5 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 10.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space - 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
3. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
5. MSI Katana GF66 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский