Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) – what's better?

HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)

55 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
VS
69 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (141.5 vs 153.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches		 359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm
14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~67.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
2. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
3. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Dell G15 5520 (2022)
4. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
5. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) or Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) or Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский