55 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 76 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 141.5 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space - 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +53%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

