You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (141.5 vs 163.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.5 watt-hours

Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~70.2% Side bezels 6.2 mm 10.1 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 45.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 480 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Victus 15 (2022 Intel) 300 nits Alienware X16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 70 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 641 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 15 (2022 Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS Alienware X16 +188% 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.