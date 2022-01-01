Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or G5 (2021) – what's better?

HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

55 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
VS
58 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches		 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~72.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1374:1
sRGB color space - 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.8%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 15 (2022 Intel) +20%
300 nits
G5 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 439 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
G5 (2021) +110%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
