55 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
VS
40 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
HP 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (113 vs 141.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches		 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
Victus 15 (2022 Intel) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

