You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh 41 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (113 vs 141.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Max. brightness Victus 15 (2022 Intel) 300 nits 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 70 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Victus 15 (2022 Intel) +280% 3.195 TFLOPS 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.