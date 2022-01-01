HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) vs 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
- Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (113 vs 141.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|913 cm2 (141.5 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.5%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Victus 15 (2022 Intel) +324%
10734
2531
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1752
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 15 (2022 Intel) +400%
12607
2522
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
