HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70 against 57 watt-hours
- 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0 kg (0 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|-
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|-
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|-178.2 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|182 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6926
7110
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
551
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3766
3885
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
