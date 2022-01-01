HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 70 against 57.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|48.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1203:1
|1175:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.2%
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.6%
|36.7%
|Response time
|12 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|500 gramm
|582 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6419
6351
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1415
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10556
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1408
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|88
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC245
|Realtek ALC295
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|75.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
