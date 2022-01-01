HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (149.1 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
- Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~69.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|68.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1203:1
|195:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|86.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.2%
|60.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.6%
|58.9%
|Response time
|12 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|500 gramm
|787 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +22%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6331
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +77%
11235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1415
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +30%
1839
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10556
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +28%
13487
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1408
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|88
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC245
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
