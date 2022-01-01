Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Predator Triton 300 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Acer Predator Triton 300

57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Acer Predator Triton 300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Acer Predator Triton 300 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 70 against 59 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Predator Triton 300

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 363 x 254 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 10 x 0.78 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~72.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
250 nits
Predator Triton 300 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 +88%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or MSI GF63 Thin
3. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
4. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
5. Acer Predator Triton 300 or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский