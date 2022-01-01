Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 149.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +78%
4.632 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

