You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Apple M1 GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 49.9 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

66% sharper screen – 227 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.1 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1203:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +78% 4.632 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.