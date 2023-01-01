You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3024 x 1964 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits 85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (107.1 vs 149.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3024 x 1964 Size 16.1 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1203:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 99.3% Response time 12 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +12% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.