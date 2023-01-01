Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (107.1 vs 149.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 99.3%
Response time 12 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 6 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +12%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
