Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (108.8 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 270 x 260 x 23.6 mm

10.63 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~101.8% ~86.2% Side bezels -43.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 16.1 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1203:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1408 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +12% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.