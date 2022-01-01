Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

62 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
72 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 360 x 268 x 2.09 mm
14.17 x 10.55 x 0.08 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~69.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 53.5 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 930 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 +198%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

