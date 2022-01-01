Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

62 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 929% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 149.1 square inches)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~764.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 0.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 100%
Response time 12 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

