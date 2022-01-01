You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.8 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 354 x 251 x 19.6-20.8 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.77-0.82 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits TUF Dash F15 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 100 / 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 (2022) +45% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

