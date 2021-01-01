Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 40% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (108.8 vs 142.7 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 270 x 260 x 23.6 mm

10.63 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~101.8% ~72.9% Side bezels -43.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits TUF Gaming A15 FA506 n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1408 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +159% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.