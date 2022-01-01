You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) Battery 70 Wh - 48 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 70 against 48 watt-hours

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (149.1 vs 166.3 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 399 x 269 x 23.3-24.8 mm

15.71 x 10.59 x 0.92-0.98 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~76.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits TUF Gaming F17 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 48 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 590 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +45% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

