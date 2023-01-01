Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

55 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 77% sharper screen – 243 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (107.3 vs 149.1 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~82.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Blue, Green
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 52 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~25% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 100%
Response time 12 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 500 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229%
4.632 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
2. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
4. Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
5. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
6. HP Victus 15 (2023 Intel) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
8. MSI Thin GF63 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
9. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
10. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский