HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
- Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 77% sharper screen – 243 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (107.3 vs 149.1 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|52 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~25% more screen space
|Contrast
|1203:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.6%
|100%
|Response time
|12 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|500 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1477
1526
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6810
7548
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1420
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +12%
10036
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1408
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|88
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC245
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|78 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
