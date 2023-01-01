Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 77% sharper screen – 243 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

77% sharper screen – 243 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (107.3 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~82.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Blue, Green Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz PPI 137 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2 Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 25% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1203:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 100% Response time 12 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +140% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 200 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 500 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229% 4.632 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

