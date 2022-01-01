Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

62 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (111.4 vs 149.1 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~75.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 45.9 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 1292:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 99.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms 51 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1408 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +64%
4.632 TFLOPS
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
2. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
3. HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
7. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
8. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский