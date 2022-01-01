HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (111.4 vs 149.1 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~75.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|45.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1203:1
|1292:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.2%
|99.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.6%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|51 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|500 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +13%
1408
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +41%
5939
4218
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +11%
1415
1280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +115%
10556
4909
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC245
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
