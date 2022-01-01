You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (111.4 vs 149.1 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~75.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB 45.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 1292:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms 51 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 1408 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +64% 4.632 TFLOPS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.