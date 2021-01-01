Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

70 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 107-146% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width - 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height - 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness - 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~69.1%
Side bezels -178.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 182 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 5 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 110-125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 +194%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

