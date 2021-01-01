HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- 43% sharper screen – 182 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0 kg (0 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|-
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|-
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|-178.2 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|182 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6926
Alienware m17 R4 +18%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +11%
544
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3766
Alienware m17 R4 +1%
3821
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|No, direct
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
