You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 87 against 70 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~67.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 52 dB 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms 19 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits Alienware x15 R1 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 711 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1163 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1530 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1408 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R1 +155% 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 78 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.8 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.