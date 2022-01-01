You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Battery 70 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell G16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~76.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB 48.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 1154:1 sRGB color space 100% 98% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 70.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 68.3% Response time 12 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits Dell G16 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 882 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS Dell G16 +88% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78 dB 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

