HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Dell G3 15 3500

65 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell G3 15 3500
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Dell G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 41% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (108.8 vs 143.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 270 x 260 x 23.6 mm
10.63 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm
14.39 x 10 x 0.84 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~101.8% ~72.3%
Side bezels -43.2 mm 10.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 48.7 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 57%
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
250 nits
G3 15 3500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 130 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +107%
10331
G3 15 3500
4988

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +45%
4.632 TFLOPS
G3 15 3500
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 73.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

