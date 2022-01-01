Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Precision 3571 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Dell Precision 3571

57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Dell Precision 3571
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Dell Precision 3571 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours
  • 37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.3 vs 149.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Precision 3571

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +14%
250 nits
Precision 3571
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229%
4.632 TFLOPS
Precision 3571
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and MSI GF63 Thin
3. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
4. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
5. Dell Precision 3571 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Dell Precision 3571 and Dell Precision 5570
7. Dell Precision 3571 and Dell Precision 7560
8. Dell Precision 3571 and Dell Precision 3570

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 3571 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский