Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs) Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 149.1 square inches)

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~89% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 121.3% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 82.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 94% Response time 12 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits Precision 5570 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams 500 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS Precision 5570 +6% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

