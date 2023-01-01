You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1230 grams less (around 2.71 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1230 grams less (around 2.71 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (91.1 vs 149.1 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (91.1 vs 149.1 square inches) 23% sharper screen – 169 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~88.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 45.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 940:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 71% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% 69% Response time 12 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +229% 4.632 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320: - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.