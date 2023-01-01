Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~88.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.4 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1203:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 500 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +34% 4.632 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.