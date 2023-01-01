Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

55 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~88.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
250 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 500 grams 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +34%
4.632 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 83.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

