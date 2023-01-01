HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 149.1 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|52 dB
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1203:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.6%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|130 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|500 grams
|463 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1477
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +18%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6810
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +60%
10899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1420
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +28%
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10036
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +40%
14011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1408
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|88
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC245
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|83.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
