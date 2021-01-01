Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

63 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 94 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 37% sharper screen – 188 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% 77%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
250 nits
MECH 15 G3 +40%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
10556
MECH 15 G3 +17%
12389

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +278%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
2. ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
3. Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4. Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
5. Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and MECH 15 G3
6. Prometheus XVI (2021) and MECH 15 G3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский