Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (135 vs 149.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 357 x 244 x 27 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~77%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1203:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +183%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
4. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Omen 17 (2021)
5. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
6. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
9. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) or Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский