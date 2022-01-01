You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~78.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1203:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 73.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.6% - Response time 12 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz - GPU boost clock 1645 MHz - FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +61% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.6 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.