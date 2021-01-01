Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Omen 17 (2021)

68 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
73 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
HP Omen 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • 43% sharper screen – 182 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~Infinity%
Side bezels -178.2 mm -191.5 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 182 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 165 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +371%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
3. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
4. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
5. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
6. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
7. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell G7 17 7700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский