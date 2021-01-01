Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Spectre x360 15

70 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
67 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 282 versus 182 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width - 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height - 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness - 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~82.4%
Side bezels -178.2 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 182 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
300 nits
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 1408 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +174%
4.632 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

