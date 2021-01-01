HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Spectre x360 15
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- 55% sharper screen – 282 versus 182 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0 kg (0 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|-
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|-
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|-178.2 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|182 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|90 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
Spectre x360 15 +11%
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +33%
6926
5218
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +4%
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +65%
3766
2281
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
