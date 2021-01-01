Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

71 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 70 against 57 watt-hours
  • 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width - 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height - 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness - 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~72.4%
Side bezels -178.2 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 182 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +238%
10.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
2. Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
3. Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Katana GF66
5. Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs TUF Dash F15 FX516
6. Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
8. Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский