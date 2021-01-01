Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (136.7 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 200 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

