You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

58% sharper screen – 216 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (109.7 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 Intel) 250 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 200 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +257% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

