53 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 70 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~73%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 470 / 600 gramm 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +110%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

