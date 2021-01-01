Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

70 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width - 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height - 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness - 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~67.4%
Side bezels -178.2 mm 7.5 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 182 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +28%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

