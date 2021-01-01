HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
- 29% sharper screen – 182 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0 kg (0 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|-
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|-
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|-178.2 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|182 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1390
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +57%
7931
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3776
3736
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
