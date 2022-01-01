HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- 37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.4 vs 149.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|150 / 200 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1578
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6720
3845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9735
5415
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|-
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
