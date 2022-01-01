You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 70 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.4 vs 149.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +14% 250 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left - Charge power 150 / 200 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +13% 3.195 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.