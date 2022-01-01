Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Latitude 5530

53 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • 37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.4 vs 149.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 150 / 200 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs MSI Katana GF66
3. HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
4. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Precision 5560
5. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 7530
6. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5330
7. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Precision 3571
8. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Latitude 5430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5530 and HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский