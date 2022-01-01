Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or Precision 3571 – what's better?

53 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
Dell Precision 3571
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell Precision 3571 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours
  • 37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.3 vs 149.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Precision 3571

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +14%
250 nits
Precision 3571
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Precision 3571
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
