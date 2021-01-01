Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

70 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
From $849
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • 37% sharper screen – 182 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Width - 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height - 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness - 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~90.3%
Side bezels -178.2 mm 4.1 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 182 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

