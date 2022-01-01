You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~72.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 Intel) 250 nits Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Right Charge power 150 / 200 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display No Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.