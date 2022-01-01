You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.3 vs 149.1 square inches)

25% sharper screen – 171 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 16.1 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Victus 16 (2021 Intel) 250 nits Spectre x360 14 (2021) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time - 2:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 150 / 200 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Spectre x360 14 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.