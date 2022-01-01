Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 Intel) or Spectre x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)

53 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
49 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and Spectre x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (100.3 vs 149.1 square inches)
  • 25% sharper screen – 171 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Spectre x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 / 200 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2021 Intel) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
