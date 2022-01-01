Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 AMD) or TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)

59 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) and Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.8 vs 149.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
2. HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
3. HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) vs HP Omen 16 (2022)
4. HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
5. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
7. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) and HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский