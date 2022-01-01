Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 AMD) or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) vs Dell G15 5520 (2022)

59 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) and Dell G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~69%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2022 AMD) +40%
350 nits
G15 5520 (2022)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
6.7 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022) +6%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

