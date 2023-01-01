Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 AMD) or Dell G16 – what's better?

HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) vs Dell G16

57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell G16
HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD) and Dell G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% ~76.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.1 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1154:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
Victus 16 (2022 AMD) +17%
350 nits
Dell G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 882 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
8164
Dell G16 +61%
13163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
10308
Dell G16 +67%
17215
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Victus 16 (2022 AMD)
6.7 TFLOPS
Dell G16 +30%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

